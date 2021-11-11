Brian McGrath availability still in doubt for Dan Breen decider

The injury status of Brian McGrath remains uncertain ahead of Sunday’s Tipperary senior hurling final.

The Loughmore defender was ruled of his sides county hurling and football semi-finals in recent weeks due to a broken thumb.

It remains unclear whether the Tipperary senior hurler will be fit to line out against Thurles Sarsfields this weekend.





Speaking this past weekend, Loughmore manager Frankie McGrath says Brian has contributed a lot this year:

“Brian has an injury and it’s a serious injury, there’s no bones about it.

“Will he be playing the next day? I don’t know.

“Brian has next year to think of as well. He has made a fantastic contribution to us already and I’m sure Colm Bonnar has seen some of what he has done already, so look, Brian has a big future ahead.

“What his contribution will be this year at this stage, we don’t know.”

