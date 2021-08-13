Brendan Maher: ‘I can look back and say I gave it my best’

Brendan Maher says he’s content that he can look back on his Tipperary career and say he gave it his best.

The former All-Ireland winning captain announced his retirement from the inter-county game yesterday after 13 seasons in the blue and gold.

The Borrisileigh man suffered a cruciate knee injury in 2018, but returned the following year to win his third All-Ireland senior medal, along with a county and Munster title with his club.





The three time All-Star says he felt the timing as right to hang up the boots this year:

“I’d say I had it in my head for a while, even probably going into this year and I said ‘right, one last go this year’.

“I suppose the last few years, coming back from the injury and the toll that took mentally and physically, I just kind of felt like I could see the end coming if you know what I mean.

“It just felt as if the niggley injuries were coming and it was getting harder to stay going training and even just different things happening in life as well, you know when you get older you have different responsibilities.

“I think I was content enough to be able to look back and say right, that’s it, you gave it your best, this is it now, time to hang them up.”

The full interview with Brendan Maher will be played on Across The Line with Shane Brophy at 6 o’clock on Tipp FM.