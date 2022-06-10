Bóthar na Naomh celebrates Golden Jubilee

Today is the Golden Jubilee of St Joseph and St Brigid’s Church in Thurles, and all are welcome to attend.

After several postponements due to the pandemic, the jubilee will commemorate the church’s fifty years in the Bóthar na Naomh community.

Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly will celebrate mass at 7 p.m., followed by an evening of music, socialising, food, and dance in a marquee on the church grounds.





Through conversation and photographs of the parish since its foundation in 1971, the jubilee will also reflect on and remember those who have passed over the last 50 years.