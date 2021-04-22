Borrisokane residents facing lengthy wait before boil water notice is lifted

No short term measures to lift a Boil Water Notice in north Tipperary are possible, as affected customers face months of disruption.

Irish Water says that a UV treatment system is needed to disinfect cryptosporidium in the Borrisokane Public Water Supply, with an estimated completion date of the fourth quarter of this year.

Over 1,700 customers have been under a Boil Water Notice since the start of the month, stretching as far as Carrigahorig, Aglish and Ballingarry.





Duane O’Brien from Irish Water Operations says that the UV system is the only option available to solve the problem.

“In Borrisokane we have a spring source and to date we’ve been chlorinating that by adding liquid chlorine to it to disinfect the water. That doesn’t kill cryptosporidium as they’re resistant to chlorine so we need to step up the treatment process to UV light which does kill them.”