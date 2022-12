The first of a number of Divisional Under 21 hurling finals taking place this weekend gets underway this afternoon.

It’s in the North of the county where Borrisileigh take on Kiladangan in the North Under 21A hurling final.

Kiladangan come into the game following a one-point win over Nenagh last weekend whilst Borris had one point to spare over Toomevara in their semi-final tie.





Throw-in today is at 2pm in Templederry.