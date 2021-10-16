Borrisileigh see off Mullinahone while Tipperary hurling championships continue today

Borrisileigh are the first team through to the Tipperary senior hurling semi-finals.

That’s after they beat Mullinahone after extra time in an exciting quarter-final in Semple Stadium last night.

The 2019 county champions won after extra-time on a final score of 1-24 to 2-19.





However, Borrisileigh will be without Kevin Maher for the semi-final following a straight red card last night, whilst Brendan Maher may be doubtful, having had to leave the field with a leg injury.

Two more teams will secure semi-final spots today in the Dan Breen Cup.

First up at 3pm, Mid champions Thurles Sarsfields take on West champions Clonoulty/Rossmore in Semple Stadium.

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to John Kennedy Motors, Clonmel.

After that at 5pm, Semple Stadium also host the meeting of Loughmore-Castleiney and Kilruane MacDonaghs.

The sides met in Semple Stadium last year, where the Mid side ran out 2-14 to 2-12 winners.

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Kevin O Leary Motor Group Clonmel, the home of Opel.

Elsewhere, there’s five more games taking place today in the Tipperary hurling championships.

At 1pm in Bansha, Cappawhite and Moyle Rovers meet in the intermediate hurling relegation semi-final, with the loser going on to play Arravale Rovers in the relegation final.

At half-past-1, the first Seamus O’Riain quarter-final sees Clonakenny take on Cashel King Cormacs in Nenagh whilst at 3 o’clock in Templederry, Killenaule take on Kiladangan B in another Seamus O’Riain last-eight tie.

The first intermeidate quarter-final throws-in at 2pm and sees Moyne/Templetouhy take on Golden-Kilfeacle in Littleton whilst the second quarter-final sees Kilsheelan-Kilcash meet Ballinahinch in Dundrum at half-past-3.