Bonnar: We’ll continue to develop players in the League

Colm Bonnar says he has no problem with changing his team around during the league.

The Tipperary senior hurling manager saw his side lose to Dublin in the league yesterday on a final score of 2-16 to 0-21.

The starting fifteen saw eight changes from the one that beat Kilkenny in the previous round of the league.





Bonnar says the league is all about developing players:

“The easy option always when you have a winning team is to leave the 15 together but we have no problem that we brought in another eight players, that’s over half a team.

“We have no problem doing that because we can see what the players are giving to us in training.

“They are giving us absolutely everything no matter what team we pick at training, whatever 15-on-15, it’s just so balanced so every player that’s out there deserves a run and again, that’s what we said we’d use the league (for).

“We’d see if we can bring the younger lads, give them experience and we’ll be doing the same again when we go down to Walsh Park next Sunday.”