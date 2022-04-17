Bonnar: Goals will be key to beating Waterford

Tipperary get their Munster senior hurling championship underway this afternoon.

Colm Bonnar’s men travel to Walsh Park to play League winners Waterford with throw-in at 2pm.

The sides last met in championship hurling last July in the All-Ireland quarter-final, where Liam Cahill’s side won 4-28 to 2-27.





Colm Bonnar says Tipp will likely need goals to get a victory today:

“Possibly yeah, I would say we would have to raise a few green flags down in there in Walsh Park there’s no doubt.

“Waterford have a huge threat going forward. I think when we went down (in the league to Walsh Park) we scored 21 points, we didn’t raise a green flag against them down in Walsh Park and that took its toll.

“It’s not like they went to town on us either, they scored 1 goal but that threat is always there with Waterford and I think that since we played them they have become even a bit more ruthless.

“We need to keep that scoreboard ticking over and that is something we will be conscious of for the whole 70 minutes down in Walsh Park.”

We’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Martin O’Dwyer, Family Butchers, Cashel.