Bonnar: We’re devastated following loss to Limerick

Colm Bonnar says his side will be aiming to finish their Munster championship campaign on a high.

The Cashel native saw his Tipp side lose out to Limerick yesterday in the Gaelic Grounds on a scoreline of 3-21 to 0-23.

The result means the Premier now need to beat Cork and hope Waterford lose to both Clare and Cork to have any hope of progression to the All-Ireland series.





Speaking after yesterday’s game, Colm Bonnar was disappointed with the result:

“We came down here to win and we wanted to keep some sort of hopes alive in terms of the championship, we know now that that’s gone beyond us.

“We’re devastated over that because we didn’t want to be out of the championship, this wasn’t on the plan and we just have to go back to the drawing board.

“We do have one championship game and that’s against Cork and Cork still have something to play for, they have to play Waterford and Clare.

“It’s our last game and we want to finish on a high.”