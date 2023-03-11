A boil water notice remains in place on the Glengar Public Water Supply in West Tipp.

The detection of Cryptosporidium in the water earlier this month led to the imposition of the notice following consultation with the Health Service Executive, Uisce Éireann and Tipperary County Council.

This notice applies to all consumers on the Glengar Public Water Supply near the Limerick border.





All consumers affected by this notice must boil their water before drinking.

A map of the Glengar Water Supply, detailing the areas affected, is available on www.water.ie

Areas Affected:

Glengar, Leugh,Knockanavar, Moher East, Moher West, Shanacloon, Gortaderry, Ballyhane East, Ballyhane West and surrounding areas.

Water must be boiled (rolling boil for 1 minute and then cooled) for:

o Drinking

o Preparing Drinks made with water

o Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

o Brushing of teeth and/or gargling

o Making of ice. However, ensure you first discard all existing ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges

IMPORTANT: Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap of kitchen or bathroom sinks is not safe to drink.

You do not have to boil your water for the following:

o Personal hygiene, baths and showers

o Flushing of toilets

o Watering plants and flowers