Boil water notice in place in Carrick-on-Suir

A boil water notice is in place in Carrick-on-Suir.

As of Friday evening, Irish Water, the HSE and Tipperary County Council have issued the notice for the Carrick on Suir Crotty’s Lake Public Water Supply.

Approximately 2,322 consumers are affected by the notice which covers the Carrickbeg area, south of the River Suir.





High levels of turbidity or cloudiness in the water is the reason for the notice and Irish Water say they are prioritising works to restore a safe water supply.

The affected area is principally the Carrickbeg Area, south of the River Suir, including Coolnamuck, Friar Street, Abbey Hill, Mass Road, Brookdale, Saint Mollerans, Connolly Park, Castlecourt, Waterford Road, Mothal Road, Sweet Auburn, Manor Close, Woodland Heights and north of the River Suir including Hazel Close, Oak Drive, Beech Ave., Sycamore Close, Mount Saint Nicholas, Greenhills.

A map of the impacted area is attached and is also available on www.water.ie.

Customers can also check if they are impacted by this Boil Water Notice by visiting www.water.ie/help/water-quality/ and entering their property’s Eircode in the search bar.