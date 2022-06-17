Boil water notice lifted on Newport Public Water Supply

The boil water notice effecting people on the Newport Public Water Supply has been lifted.

The notice was issued last Sunday as operational issues at a nearby plant was causing high levels of turbidity or cloudiness in the water.

7,321 people were said to be effected in the Newport, Birdhill, Ballina, Ballinahinch and surrounding areas.





However, this afternoon, Irish Water, the HSE and Tipperary County Council can confirm that works have been complete at the plant and the boil water noticre has been lifted with immediate effect.