Boil Water Notice issued for the Galtee Regional Public Water Supply

A Boil Water Notice has been issued with immediate effect for the Galtee Regional Public Water Supply.

The notice has been put in place to protect public health due to elevated turbidity in the treated water.

Approximately 15,800 people will be impacted by this notice.





The areas affected include customers in Emly, Lattin, Ballinard, Cullen, Ballywire, Kilross, Limerick Junction, Monard, Lisvarnane, Rosadrehid, Bansha, Tankerstown, Kilfeacle, Golden, Cashel, Rosegreen, New Inn and surrounding areas.

A map of the area is available to view on the supply and service section of www.water.ie