Boil Water Notice issued for the Fethard Regional Public Water Supply

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for the Fethard Regional Public Water Supply.

Irish water issued the notice this morning with immediate effect, which is impacting approximately 6,700 people.

The notice is in place for customers in Cloneen, Mullinahone, Drangen, Killenaule, Moyglass, Ballinure, Ballinunty, Glengoole, Gortnahoo and surrounding areas.





Irish Water and Tipperary County Council continue to work to rectify the issues at the water treatment plant with a view to lifting the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

Irish Water also added the following in a statement:

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will receive direct communication on this Boil Water Notice.

Irish Water’s Pat Duggan said: “Public health is our number one priority and we appreciate the impact that this notice will have on the community supplied by the Fethard Water Treatment Plant. However, the restriction has been put in place to protect our consumers. Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working tirelessly to resolve the issues affecting the plant and lift the boil water notice early as it is safe to do so.

“Customers in Cloneen, Mullinahone, Drangen, Killenaule, Moyglass, Ballinure, Ballinunty, Glengoole, Gortnahoo and surrounding areas must boil their water before drinking, preparing food, etc. However, customers in the Fethard town area are not under a Boil Water Notice as they are supplied by an adjacent supply. If anyone is unsure if the notice impacts on their residence or business, they can go to the Irish Water website and input your Eircode. The Irish Water customer care team are also available on 1800 278 278.”

Irish Water advises that the water remains suitable for hand washing and boiling the water is not required.

Vulnerable customers are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;

Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water;

Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na’ is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.

Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

Irish Water is working closely with ** County Council to lift the notice as soon as it is safe to do so. Updates will be available on our Water Supply Updates section on water.ie, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278. Further information in relation to the Boil Water Notice is available from https://www.water.ie/water-supply/water-quality/boil-water-notice/