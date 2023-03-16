Boil Water Notice for customers supplied by Glengar Public Water Supply remains in place

The boil water notice for customers supplied by the Glengar Public Water Supply remains in place.

The notice, which was issued on March 3rd, was put in place in the interest of public safety following the detection of cryptosporidium in the water supply.

It is estimated that approximately 470 customers are being impacted by this notice.





Areas impacted include Glengar, Leugh, Knockanavar, Moher East, Moher West, Shanacloon, Gortaderry, Ballyhane East, Ballyhane West and surrounding areas.

You can check the water quality for your address by visiting https://www.water.ie/help/water-quality/