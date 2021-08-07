Boil water notice in Ardfinnan to be in place until next week at earliest

A boil water notice in the South of the county is to be in place until next week.

Irish Water issued a notice yesterday that over 11000 customers would be affected in the Ardfinnan Public Water Supply Scheme.

The measure was taken as a precaution due to elevated turbidity at the plant caused by recent heavy rainfall.





Irish Water told Tipp FM today that any further updates on the situation would not be made available until next week.

Areas affected include Ardfinnan and surrounding areas, Grange, Knocklofty, Newcastle, Ballyclerihan, Cahir (Clonmel side of the bridge, Tipperary Road and Mitchelstown road{R913}), Ballingarrane (as far as the Cahir road roundabout Clonmel), Market Hill, Red City area (Fethard) and Kilnamack West, Co. Waterford.

The Graigue Group Water Scheme is also affected by the notice.