Bloody Sunday footballers to be remembered in Mullinahone this weekend

A limestone plaque will be unveiled this weekend to remember the six footballers from the C.J Kickham’s Club in Mullinahone that lined out for Tipp on Bloody Sunday.

The event was originally to have taken place on November 15th last year but was deferred due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the 14 people who were killed when British forces opened fire at Croke Park that day was Michael Hogan from nearby Grangemockler.





Kickham’s PRO Jack Bolger says the memorial will be a fitting tribute to those involved.

“We thankfully have an opportunity now Covid regulations lifted to honour our own six players who took part that day.”

“A huge amount of effort goes into it and like all these things we were looking at plaques and all these things but Ned and Teckie Brett in Mullinahone – Ned had two uncles involved – came forward and generously offered to sponsor whatever we needed which means we can really put a memorial in there that will do these men credit.”

Local stone mason Malachy Sheehan also gave his time and expertise to the project.

The six Kickham’s players on the Tipp team were Bill Barrett, Jackie Brett, Jimmy Doran, Jim Egan, Jack Kickham and Mick Nolan.

The unveiling will take place after 11.30 Mass in Mullinahone on Sunday.