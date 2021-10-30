Blackmore teams up with Minella Indo in first Grade 1 of the season today

Rachael Blackmore is in action today in the first Garde One of the new National Hunt season.

The Killenaule native is on board Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo for trainer Henry De Bromhead in today’s Champion Chase at Down Royal.

Blackmore has past success with Minella Indo, securing her first ever victory in a Grade 1 race on board him in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle in 2019.





The Grand National winning jockey has three races in total today, with the feature, the Champion Chase going to post at 10-to-3.