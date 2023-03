Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle have done it again at Cheltenham.

In the mares last ever race, Honeysuckle won the Mares Hurdle, making it four wins from four at the Cheltenham Festival.

The Killenaule native was onboard Honeysuckle for every race of the mares career, winning 17 times out of 19 races and earning over £1.4million in prize money.





Trainer Henry De Bromhead described the victory as ‘a fairytale ending’.