Rachael Blackmore reunites with Honeysuckle for the featured race of the day at Punchestown.

A winner at Cheltenham’s Champion Hurdle this year, Honeysuckle is the odds on favourite for the Punchestown Champion Hurdle at 5.25pm today.

The Henry De Bromhead trained mare is undefeated in her 11 trips, all of which Blackmore has been onboard for.





The Killenaule native has five rides today in the eight race card, which gets underway at 3.40pm.