Big turnout expected in Cahir this evening as Santa Claus turns on Christmas lights

Cahir will be a riot of colour this evening as a number of events are taking place.

A parade of tractors will get proceedings underway before Santa Claus turns on the Christmas lights in the town.

The light festooned tractors will leave Cashel at 4pm and head for Cahir where they will meet at O’Donnell’s on the Mitchelstown Road around 5.





Local Councillor Andy Moloney says there should be a great turnout:

“So hopefully the Dualla ploughing lads will meet up with the Ballylooby ploughing and some of the Poulmucka local ploughing club and others and they will make a lovely parade this year again so we welcome everyone to Cahir and it’s going to be a great occasion.

“At 6pm then Santa Claus will be in town and Santa will head the whole parade and he will turn on the lights shortly after 6pm in the square at the fountain.

“The lights have been going up all the week and Santa Claus and Mrs Claus will be with them on this occasion.

“So Santa Claus and Mrs Claus in Cahir at 6pm.”