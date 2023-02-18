There was big success for Tipperary wedding suppliers at a recent awards ceremony.

The Premier county took home 7 awards at the Brides of Munster Awards last weekend.





Nenagh’s Tadgh O’Flynn Jewellery took home the award for Overall Wedding Supplier of the Year in Tipperary.

There was success too for hotels across the county, with Aherlow House Hotel in the Glen of Aherlow winning the award for Tipp Wedding Venue of the Year.

Runner up in this category was the nearby Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel just outside Tipperary Town.

Roscrea’s Racket Hall was the runner up in the Country House Hotel of the Year category, while the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh won the award for Civil Ceremony Space of the year for the Orangery.

Aherlow House Hotel had more success with Eve Quigley taking home the award or Wedding Co-Ordinator of the Year in Tipperary.

Tipperary’s best Wedding Dress Shop of the Year was Cleo Bridal Boutique in Nenagh.