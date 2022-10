Nenagh Ormond have gotten their new AIL campaign off to a winning start.

In Division 2A, they’ve beaten UL Bohemian in Limerick on a final score of 20-5.

Elsewhere in the same division, Cashel suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Navan in Meath.





Navan scored a late try to beat the Cashel men 20-19.

Meanwhile in Division 2C, Clonmel had a great win to start their season.

Playing at home in Ardghaoithe, they’ve beaten Midleton on a full-time score of 18-8.