Ben Healy to start in Munster’s champions cup knockout tie

Ben Healy has been named to start in Munster’s Champions Cup tie with Exeter Chiefs tomorrow.

The Tipperary man will wear the number 10 jersey in the first leg of the round of 16 tie in England.

The Kilruane native is one of eight changes to the side that lost to Leinster last weekend, with Alex Kendellen making his first European start at number 8.





Mike Haley, Keith Earls, Simon Zebo and Jean Kleyn all return to the starting XV after recent knocks.

A hamstring injury keeps Peter O’Mahony out of the side whilst a knee injury means Joey Carbery is unavailable.

It’s hoped both players will be fit to play in the return leg next Weekend in Thomond Park.

Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron is among the replacements with kick-off tomorrow at 5.30pm.

Munster: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Jason Jenkins, Thomas Ahern, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Jack O’Sullivan.