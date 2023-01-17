Ben Healy named to Scotland Six Nations Squad

Ben Healy has been included in Scotland’s Six Nations squad.

The Nenagh man is part of Gregor Townsend’s 40-man squad for the upcoming international tournament.

Healy represented Ireland at U20 level, making 8 appearances and winning the U20 Grand Slam in 2019.





However, the 23-year-old qualifies for Scotland through his grandparents and will also join Edinburgh from Munster at the end of this season.

Speaking to Scottish Rugby, Scotland Head coach Gregor Townsend says having Healy in the squad is very positive:

“Over the last two or three weeks, Ben played very well off the bench against Ulster and then the following week started against the Lions, I was impressed with him that night.

“He’s a different player to the 10’s we’ve had in the squad but he’s a very good attacker, both in terms of the system, his own individual strengths, very good kicking game.

“To have someone we can call on of Ben’s ability when we’ve lost Adam Hastings and Ross Thompson to injuries is a rea; positive.”

Scotland’s Six Nations campaign gets underway on Saturday February 4th against England in Twickenham.

Scotland take on Ireland in Edinburgh on Sunday March 12th.