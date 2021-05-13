Ben Healy among starters for Munster’s clash with Connacht

Johann Van Graan has named his Munster side to face Connacht tomorrow in the Rainbow Cup.

Tipperary’s Ben Healy starts at out-half for his 17th appearance of the season whilst Craig Casey partners him at number nine.

Full-back Matt Gallagher makes his first start since November after recovering from a shoulder injury.





In all, there is nine changes from last week’s starting fifteen with Lions Conor Murray and Tadhg Beirne are among a star-studded bench including Joey Carbery and Keith Earls.

Kick-off in Thomond Park is at six o’clock tomorrow evening.

Munster XV: Matt Gallagher; Andrew Conway, Dan Goggin, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Gavin Coombes, Peter O’Mahony (C), CJ Stander.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Tadhg Beirne, Jack O’Donoghue, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Keith Earls.