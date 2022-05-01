‘Battle goes on’ to install ramps on Coleville Road

A local councillor says ‘the battle goes on’ when it comes to ramps on the Coleville Road.

The Mayor of Clonmel, councillor Michael Murphy says that despite measures taken under the active travel scheme there are still cars exceeding the speed limit.

He has called for the installation of ramps on a number of occasions however, he says the council seem to have a policy against ramps on regional roads.





Councillor Murphy is calling for this to change and for ramps on the Coleville Road:

“We’ve done certain works, to some extent they’ve been successful in reducing speed so I think it’s time now that the director of services change the policy in that regard and to install a number of ramps because if we look at the Marlfield road where similar works, over €300,000 spent there and the ramps have been a success but it’s technically not a regional road.

“So the battle still goes on to reduce the speed along the Coleville Road, we’re making gains but the gains are too small, we need to do more.”