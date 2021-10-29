Barry Coffey to make final appearance for Cork City tonight before return to Celtic

Tipperary’s Barry Coffey is set to play his last game for Cork City this evening.

The Nenagh man has been on loan from Celtic with the SSE Airtricity First Division side since July.

The 20-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a successful loan spell at Turners Cross, picking up two player of the month awards whilst also recording five goals and three assists in eleven games.





Coffey is set to feature for the final time in Cork City’s last game of the season tonight at home to Galway United at 7.45pm before he returns to Scotland to rejoin Celtic.