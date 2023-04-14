Barron starts, Healy on the bench as Munster team named for Stormers clash in South Africa

The Munster team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s URC clash with the Stormers in South Africa.

Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron is one of five changes from the team that lost to the Sharks two weeks ago.

Barron comes in as does Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Alex Kendellen and Conor Murray.





Nenagh’s Ben Healy is on the bench for the game that kicks-off on Saturday in Cape Town at 5.15pm Irish time.

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman; Peter O’Mahony (C), Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, Keynan Knox, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Keith Earls.