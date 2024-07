Barristers will be protesting outside Clonmel courthouse today.

Criminal barristers are withdrawing their services all around the country for the first of three days this month with demonstrations at 15 other courthouses nationally.

It’s an escalation on the unprecedented action taken last October in a row over pay.

After that day of industrial action they were given a 10-percent pay restoration but the barristers say they have still not had the cuts they suffered during the recession reversed.