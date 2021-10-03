Ballyporeen secure last quarter-final spot in Tipperary senior football championship

Ballyporeen have booked the final spot in this year’s Tipperary senior football championship.

That’s after they beat Moyne/Templetuohy today in the final group game on a final score of 1-14 to 0-12.

Ballyporeen finish in second place in group 2, with Kilsheelan-Kilcash finishing top, despite a 1-09 to 0-07 loss to Éire Óg Annacarty today.





The last eight in the senior championship is made up of group winners Moyle Rovers, Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Clonmel Commercials and JK Brackens alongside runners up Upperchurch-Drombane, Ballyporeen, Ardfinnan and Loughmore-Castleiney.

The quarter-finals will take place on the weekend of October 23rd/24th.