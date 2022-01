Ballina were defeated today in the Munster junior football final.

The North Tipp side came up against a strong Gneeveguila outfit in Mallow.

The Kerry side were 4-18 to 1-06 winners, to secure the Munster title and end Ballina’s hugely successful campaign.





Following their county final win, Steven O’Brien and co will be in the hat for this year’s Tipperary intermediate football championship.