Ballina aiming for Munster glory this afternoon

It’s Munster final day for Ballina’s Junior football team.

The North Tipp side travel to Mallow to take on Kerry’s Gneeveguilla at 1.30pm in the Munster junior football final.

Ballina received a boost earlier in the week when captain Steven O’Brien had his suspension lifted, making him available for today’s final.





Speaking on last night’s Across The Line, Ballina manager Kevin Byrne says it’s great to have the Tipperary senior footballer available for the decider:

“It was great news. We all felt the initial decision on the day against Mount Sion was particularly harsh, we thought there was a 50/50 ball there to be won.

“We appealed the one match suspension and thankfully the appeal panel agreed with us and Steven was cleared to play but it would’ve been awful for Steven and the club.

“Steven is the best player the club has ever produced and it would’ve been awful if he hadn’t been there on what’s the biggest football day in the club’s history.”