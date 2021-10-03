Annacarty upset 3-in-a-row chasing Drom-Inch in Tipperary senior camogie championship

There was an upset in the county senior camogie championship last night.

Annacarty defeated the three in a row chasing county champons Drom-Inch last night in group 1, on a scoreline of 3-09 to 2-10.

Elsewhere in that group, Thurles Sarsfields beat Toomevara 4-19 to 4-03.





The final group 1 games take place next weekend and see Drom-Inch take on Thurles Sarsfields and Clonoulty/Rossmore face Toomevara.

Toomevara must win to have a chance at a quarter-final spot whilst Drom-Inch, Thurles Sarsfields and Annacarty are already guaranteed a quarter-final spot, with four of the teams in the five team group going through.

In Group 2 meanwhile, Cashel beat Silvermines 1-13 to 1-08 whilst Burgess/Duharra beat Nenagh 1-15 to 1-4.

All four teams will progress from this group, however final seedings will be confirmed following the meeting of Cashel and Nenagh next weekend.