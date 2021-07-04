Animal rescue service in North Tipperary receives €1,000 in funding

An animal rescue service in North Tipperary has welcomed funding of 1,000 euro.

Haven Rescue in Roscrea were awarded the money as part of the 2021 Movement for Good initiative from Ecclesiastical Ireland.

The company will donate a total of 1 million euro to charities – 500 of them, like Haven Rescue will get 1,000, while the remaining half a million will be given away over the summer.





Jenny Nolan co-founded the rescue service with Rosie Dowling and said the money will be put to good use for animals in need.

“It means an awful lot, our vet bills were 55,000 last year. As you can imagine, that’s an awful lot of money to be raised in a pandemic.

“Another thousand euro knocks a little bit off the vet bill.

“We usually spend between 1,000 and 1,500 in the vets, so it covers a week’s worth of treatment really.

“It’s one less week that we’ve to fundraise for and one less week we have to worry about.”

To keep up to date with news and fundraisers for Haven Rescue, check out their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/theHavenRescue.