Ireland have beaten Italy in their Women’s Rugby World Cup qualifier in Parma this afternoon.

It finished 15 point to 7 in favour of Adam Griggs’ side.

Tipperary’s Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe got herself on the scoresheet in the 60th minute taking the ball on the sideline 22 metres out and touching down beneath the posts.





Beibhinn Parsons got Ireland’s other try in the first-half in the result which keeps qualification hopes alive.

Ireland will take on Scotland next Saturday in the final group game.