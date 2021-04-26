Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe reflects on switch from Rugby Sevens

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe says the transition to rugby 15s has been tough.

The Tipperary native has been playing seven-a-side since 2015 where she went on to become top try scorer for the Ireland seven’s and was also selected in the World Rugby Sevens dream team of the year in 2019.

Murphy Crowe, a former Clanwilliam player, then made the transition to rugby 15s last October, making her international debut for Ireland against France two weeks ago.





Speaking after her two-try performance against Italy on Saturday, Amee-Leigh says the transition wasn’t easy:

“It’s been tough. I haven’t played fifteens since back in 2014/2015 and coming back in in October, I had a lot to learn.

“The work from the coaches, the teammates around me, they all helped me out so much and to this day I have to thank every single person who’s helped me along the way because I wouldn’t have got the confidence I have to know the game as much as I do at the moment without them.”