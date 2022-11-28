Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe named in Ireland squad for start of HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series

Tipperary’s Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe is named on the Ireland Women’s Sevens side for their season opener this weekend.

The new season of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series gets underway in Dubai on Friday.

The Tipp Town native is one of Ireland’s key players and finished last season as the competitions top try-scorer.





Ireland will be hoping to progress from Pool C on Friday when they take on Spain, Japan and Fiji.

Ireland Women’s Sevens:

Kathy Baker (Blackrock College RFC)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC) (capt)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC)

Ireland Sevens Schedule:

Friday, December 2 –

Ireland Women v Spain, Sevens Stadium, 9am local time/5am Irish time

Ireland Women v Japan, Sevens Stadium, 12.21pm local time/8.21am Irish time

Ireland Women v Fiji, Sevens Stadium, 4.13pm local time/12.13pm Irish time