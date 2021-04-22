Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe to make first test start for Ireland

Tipperary native Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe is set to make her first Test start for Ireland on Saturday.

The former Clanwilliam player has been named to start on the wing for Adam Griggs’ side that play Italy on Saturday in the Women’s Six Nations.

The former rugby seven’s player made her debut off the bench last week against France and she’s one of the three changes to the starting fifteen, along with Stacey Flood and Brittany Hogan.





Fethard’s Dorothy Wall retains her spot in the back-row for the final game of the campaign, wearing the number six jersey.

The game kicks off on Saturday at 12 noon from Energia Park.

Ireland Squad:

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)(17 caps)

14. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)(1)

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)(2)

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)(40)

11. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Connacht)(10)

10. Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)(2)

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)(12)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)(33)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(25)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(11)

4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)(15)

5. Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht)(17)

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster)(6)

7. Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster)(3)

8. Ciara Griffin (Captain)(UL Bohemian/Munster)(35)

Replacements:

16. Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)(2)

17. Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht)(18)

18. Leah Lyons (Harlequins/IQ Rugby)(25)

19. Grace Moore (Railway Union/IQ Rugby)*

20. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/Leinster)(4)

21. Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)(2)

22. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(19)

23. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/Munster)(5)

* Denotes uncapped player