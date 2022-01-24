Alan Quinlan praises ‘top notch performance’ from Ben Healy

Alan Quinlan has praised Kilruane’s Ben Healy after what he’s labelled a ‘top notch performance’ from the flyhalf.

Healy started at 10 for Munster yesterday in their win over Wasps in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Healy was selected to start over Jack Crowley, who had an impressive performance of his own against Castres a week prior.





Speaking on Off The Ball, Former Ireland international Alan Quinlan, says there’s still plenty of room for growth for the two young outhalfs:

“To be fair, Ben Healy came in and he was superb, it was a really big performance from him yesterday.

“They are two young players, Jake Flannery is kind of behind those two as well.

“Ben Healy was really good yesterday, obviously his big strength is his kicking out of hand and some of the clearances from penalties the distance he got was phenomenal.

“His overall play really was top notch and that’s a real positive for him.

“I think there’s obviously a lot more growth from both those players and they are in a god place.”