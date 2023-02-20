Alan Kelly TD will seek advice from his party before making decision to stand in next election

Alan Kelly will take advice from his party before taking a definitive decision on standing in the next election.

Last year he stood down as leader of the Labour Party, in what he has described as a ‘turbulent time’ in his political life.

Since then the North Tipp TD says he has taken time to reflect and his intention is still to likely run for election again in 2024.





Deputy Kelly told Tipp Today that focusing on local issues more in the last year has been rewarding, however, he has made no firm decisions:

“I am taking soundings particular from my party colleagues, particularly my local organisation but at this moment in time it would be my intention to do that, but life always throws up a while load of different challenges. Last year saw the challenges from a political point of view for me as regards the changes. But I have enjoyed very much working locally. My work load in the constituency has probably doubled because I have more time and as long as you have more time you will always have work. But I really am enjoying that I really really am truly enjoying that and helping so many people around the county.”

He went some way to answer the uncertainly and curiosity around whether or not he will stand in 2024.

“This time last year was turbulent period for me but I would like to thank people who have been so supportive of me. My intentions will become clear in the coming months. I took a period to reflect on my career and my time in politics, and I will continue to do that. No firm decision it has been my intention to stand in the next election and that is probably still the case.”