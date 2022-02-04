Aisling McCarthy suffers arm injury with West Coast Eagles

Aisling McCarthy left the field with an injury in the Women’s AFL this morning.

The Tipperary ladies footballer was playing for the West Coast Eagles in their narrow 27-24 loss to the Geelong Cats this morning.

The Cahir native walked off the field alongside medical staff early in the first quarter with an arm injury.





Aisling will be assessed, with the West Coast Eagles to provide updates on the extent of the injury in the coming days.

Elsewhere in the AFLW, Tipperary dual star Orla O’Dwyer will be in action for the Brisbane Lions on Saturday morning.

They take on Collingwood at 6.10am Irish time.