AIL returns today as Tipperary teams aim for big second half of the season

AIL rugby action returns this afternoon following the Christmas break.

Three Tipperary teams are in action, with all games kicking off at 2.30pm.

In Division 2A, Cashel will be looking to carry there form into the new year when they host Barnhall.





While for Nenagh Ormond, they will be looking to turn their season around when they welcome Dolphin to New Ormond Park.

Nenagh’s squad is in transition following a number of retirements and Director of Rugby John Long says Covid has made it difficult to integrate younger players into Division 2A rugby:

“Absolutely, they’ve missed a huge amount of development and they’ve really had to step up before their time really.

“All of them breaks over the last two years have been very tough on them particularly.

“2A is a very high standard of rugby and it’s a big jump from under 18.5 to that standard and they have done us proud in fairness, but again they have missed out on an awful lot and it’s been very tough on them and the team.”

Nenagh have just one win from their first nine games this season and Long knows a win today would be a great start to the second half of the season:

“It’s crucial to hit the ground running and get off at the start of the second half of the season with a win.

“The guys know that, it’s going to be a huge game and we’re lucky it’s at home and we’ll have our home support and that’s huge for any team in any game.

“The players know that, whatever age they are, they know how big a deal it is and they’ve all put in the work and I think it’s going to be a good contest.”

Meanwhile in Division 2C, Clonmel make the trip to Wexford to take on Enniscorthy, also at 2.30pm.