AIL: Nenagh suffer defeat on Friday night whilst Cashel & Clonmel take to the field today

Nenagh Ormond suffered defeat in a crucial AIL game last night.

They were beaten away to UL Bohemian on a final score of 30-24.

The result leaves Nenagh five points from safety with 3 games remaining.





Two more Tipperary teams are in AIL action this afternoon.

In Division 2A, Cashel are looking to continue their incredible run following last weekend’s win over Queens University.

They can make it 11-wins-in-a-row if they can win away to bottom side Rainey Old Boys.

Meanwhile in Division 2C, Clonmel are two points from safety with four games remaining.

They travel to Dublin to take on second placed Skerries.

Both games get underway at 2.30pm.