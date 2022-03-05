AIL: Cashel’s unbeaten run ends unexpectedly at the hands of Rainey Old Boys

Cashel’s winning streak in the AIL has come to an unexpected end this afternoon.

After winning their previous 10 games in Division 2A, they were beaten away to bottom side Rainey Old Boys on a final score of 24-21.

Cashel went over the line in the third minute of injury time in what they thought was the winner, but the touch judge ruled the Cashel man out of bounds before he touched the ball down.





Cashel remain firmly in the playoff spots with three games remaining.

Speaking after the game, Cashel PRO Peter Silke says they can have no complaints:

“It must be said that Rainey deserved their win.

“They were very committed, particularly at the breakdown, their defense was excellent as was their tackling.

“They are a team at the bottom of the division, they are fighting for their lives and on the day, no complaints, Cashel were second best and a very good win for Rainey.”

Meanwhile, in Division 2C, Clonmel suffered defeat in Dublin.

They were beaten 40-14 away to Skerries.

The result leaves Clonmel in the releagtion zone woth three games remaining.