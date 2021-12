Aherlow suffered defeat today in the Munster senior football final in Mallow.

The Tipperary champions were beaten by reigning two-in-a-row winning All-Ireland champions Mourneabbey of Cork on a full-time score of 4-10 to 0-08.

The loss ends the Tipp side’s campaign whilst for Mourneabbey, the win secures their 7th Munster senior title in a row.





The Cork side are managed by former Tipperary ladies football manager Shane Ronayne.