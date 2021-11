Aherlow are county senior ladies football champions.

That’s after they defeated Brian Borus in today’s final in Lattin on a final score of 2-9 to 2-7.

The teams were level at the second half but a goal in the final quarter swung the result in Aherlow’s way.





The win will be even more satisfying for Aherlow, after they lost last year’s final to Cahir in extra time.