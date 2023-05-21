Africa Day 2023 events taking place across Tipp this week

A program of events has been organised to mark Africa Day in Tipperary.

The annual worldwide celebration of the people, cultures, and potential of the continent lands on May 25th, and communities across the Premier will join in by hosting a variety of events.

Thurles, Roscrea, Borrisokane, and Carrick-on-Suir are all getting involved on the days leading up to and after the official Africa Day.





Full list of Africa Day events in Tipperary:

Event: The Africa We Want discusses Advancing Social Justice and Inclusive Development in Africa. Programming and activities will explore social and economic inequality. Free entry.

When: 25 May 2023, from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Where: Ranna Ghor Indian Restaurant, Castle Arcade, Liberty Square, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, E41 C953 [email protected]

Event: Soccer tournament (Tipperary Sport Partnership will support an Africa Day Cup Tournament -Senior, contact Sabelo 0899433746 to register)

When: 20 May, 2023

Where: Roscrea, Killavilla FC

Event: Family fun day featuring African culture; dress/costume and music performances, hosted by Bridgewater House (Direct Provision Centre)

When: 23 May 2023, 11am to 1pm

Where: Scoil Eoin, Corville House

Event: Explore Africa: Culture, music and stories (Contact Margo: 087 7180382)

When: 25 May, 2023,10am – 12 noon

Where: Roscrea Library

Event: Borrisokane Africa Day Tournament – Juniors: Sabelo 0899433746 to register

When: May 25, 2023,6pm

Where: Borrisokane FC

Event: Africa Day, culture, music and stories (Contact Margo 087 7180382)

When:25 May, 2023, 1pm – 3pm

Where: Borrisokane Library

Event: Africa Day celebration: Music, Food, Dance, Face painting, Drumming, Best African Dress

When: 27 May, 2023, 2pm – 5pm

Where: Borrisokane Town Park

Event: Africa Day Tournament Finals Juniors

When: 27 May, 2023, 5pm

Where: Borrisokane FC

Event: Africa Day Celebration: African DJ, Best African Dress, Arts and Crafts, Face painting, Balloon maker, Bouncy Castles, Drumming workshop, Magician, Cultural food.

Free entry.

When:27 May, 5pm

Where: The Davin Club AstroTurf. Carrick on Suir, Co Tipperary