Active Travel funding could be part of the solution for Ardfinnan Bridge

Installing a pedestrian walkway bridge is one of the possible solutions to the traffic backing up at Ardfinnan Bridge.

If a pedestrian bridge was installed, it would eliminate the path on the bridge and allow for two-way traffic, which would also get rid of the need for traffic lights.

On a visit to the village on Friday, the Taoiseach admitted that safety was a major concern and that something needed to be done.

The works could cost €1.8 million and Micheál Martin told Tipp FM about the potential funding options available and why it’s vital that these works are completed.

“In terms of opening up the town and giving the town the chance to breathe, there’s some great community activity here, great community spirit here.

“Government is really, under the Active Travel programme, we think we can help with this project and we want to help with the project.

“And so, a combination of the Department of Housing and Local Government, with the Department of Transport and the local authority, I think we can bring a resolution to this at long last.”