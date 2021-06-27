8th annual Embrace FARM Remembrance Service takes place today

Farm accident support network, Embrace FARM, hosts it’s eighth annual Remembrance Service this afternoon.

The event will be held virtually for the second year in a row, and can be live streamed from 2pm on embracefarm.com.

Founder of the organisation, Brian Rohan, says the annual occasion offers bereaved families, friends and accident survivors a safe space for them to honour lives lost or affected by farm accidents.





There were 210 deaths from farm-related accidents in the Republic between 2011 and 2020.